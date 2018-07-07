Twilight's Ashley Greene is a married woman!

The 31-year-old actress, who played Alice Cullen in the hit vampire romance films, married Australian TV personality Paul Khoury on Friday in a rustic outdoor ceremony at the Nestldown retreat in Los Gatos, California, near San Jose.

"It was a beautiful and unique venue with redwood groves, waterfalls and beautiful ponds with lily pads," a source told E! News.

Greene's former co-star Robert Pattinson, Aaron Paul and wife Lauren Paul, Evan Ross, Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzáles and Cara Santana were among the guests. Santana posted on Instagram Stories a video of her and others traveling to the venue by private bus.

More than 100 people attended the wedding.

"They watched them recite beautiful personal vows in the middle of a beautiful forest," the source told E! News. "It was a fairytale setting and they couldn't have been happier."

The bride wore a low-cut Katie May wedding gown for the ceremony, Brides reported. She also sported a long veil over her hair, which was styled down. Khoury wore a dark-colored suit with a calla lily boutonniere, the source told E! News.