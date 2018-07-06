The pair also focused on "teaching his body how to move properly," Feinberg adds. "Then the biggest piece out of all of this is making sure he recovers. In today's society, we're all about go, go, go and that builds up inflammation in the body. So we found way for him to make time during the day to recover and decrease the inflammation building up in his body."

And even when Reynolds faced bumps in the roads, like splitting from Aja Volkman after seven years of marriage, Feinberg tells E! News he stayed the course.

"Dan is one the most determined and committed individuals I have ever met in my entire life," he shares. "Stress is stress, you plan the same way. You make sure recovery is where it needs to be, you make sure that he's eating enough and eating the right foods and just honestly being there as a best friend anyway I can. Whether he needs someone to talk to or kick his ass through a work out, or combining all that together and being in support of him any way I possibly can."