A Celebrity Guide to BB, CC and, Yes, Even DD Creams

Let's be real: There's no point of doing a full face right now.

Whether you're going to the pool or beach, those layers are just going to wash away. If you're not water-bound, the summer heat and sweat alone will have your makeup melting. Even celebrities are opting for lightweight coverage instead of foundation these season. However, if the differences between tinted moisturizers, BB, CC and DD creams may seem confusing, you're not alone.

The alphabet craze originated in Korea. Now the beauty buzzwords have inundated Western markets, leaving many of us feeling flustered. Hey, there's even EE (extra exfoliation) cream, a product first introduced by Estee Lauder that didn't quite find its legs, so we'll just omit that one.

Truth is: One lightweight coverage does not fit all—each letter pairing is specifically designed for your skin issues and desires.