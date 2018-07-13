The power struggle between Brittainy Taylor and Shannon Ford is real and very palpable!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James team is still struggling to get along. Specifically, Brittainy and Shannon are butting heads over how to decorate their office space at the new store.

"I feel like this is more condescending than it is communal right now," the frustrated store manager states to the crew.

Shannon moves quickly to defend that "everyone else might like this stuff," but Brittainy is having none of it. "Right, but if we are a communal space don't you think it'd be fun to do it together?" the Philadelphia native snaps back.