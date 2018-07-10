Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisherdon't have one of those over-the-top, country-song relationships, a story made for drunken crooning on a late night at the local dive.

But the couple have weathered their share of turmoil sprinkled in with the blessings over the eight years of marriage that they're celebrating today, and it takes an elevated level of commitment (beyond just "I do," that is) not to cut and run when the going gets tough.

Over the past year the parents of 3-year-old Isaiah dealt with Underwood's traumatizing accident that left her with a facial injury that she only recently felt up to bouncing back from, as well as Fisher's apparently premature retirement from and subsequent return to the NHL. And plenty of people took the opportunity to assume that the couple wouldn't survive this bump in the road, yet here they are proving the skeptics wrong, once again.