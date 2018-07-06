Jessica Biel and Son Silas Timberlake Have the Same Hairstyle

Like mother, like son!

Justin Timberlake posted on Instagram on Friday a photo of his wife Jessica Biel holding and kissing their 3-year-old son Silas during a trip to Paris. The boy sports golden brown curls, worn loosely over his shoulders. Biel wears her hair, which is the same color but wavy, the same way.

In the photo, Silas' face is shown from the side, with his hair covering most of it. Justin and Jessica have occasionally posted pics of their son on social media over the years but have not shared a clear photo of his face since 2015, when he was five months old.