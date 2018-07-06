Which Celeb Won Paris Haute Couture Week Fall-Winter 2018?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 10:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Paris is calling and the most fashionable stars are answering!

This week, stars landed in Paris for the 2018 Fall-Winter Haute Couture Week shows and of course they were dressed to impress.

While a lot of people were focused on the new styles coming down the runways from designers like Elie Saab and Christian Dior, we couldn't help but notice all the stylish ensembles celebrities were wearing to take it all in. 

There were 10 stars specifically that stood out as our best-dressed for the fashion week and now we want to know which celeb you think rocked her fierce fashion the most. 

Photos

Best Looks From Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall 2018

For starters, Adriana Lima came out looking sexy and chic while hitting the red carpet in Paris this week. She donned a chain-mail mini dress with high heels and a red lip for added sass and we're obsessed with the whole look.

Karlie Kloss on the other hand opted for an all-white ensemble, with sheer fabrication so you could see every curve of her rocking bod while attending the Christian Dior show. The supermodel wasn't the only star dressed to kill in white throughout the week however.

Emma Roberts donned a California-girl approved white gown that was both angelic and ethereal and perfect for summer.

Maria Borges wore a long-sleeved white top, cute white shorts and made the combo look a little more dramatic with an added train that was the cherry on top of her outfit.

Tracee Ellis Ross also wore the bold summer hue, but her dress was more of a Grecian style gown that was accessorized with big, gold earrings and funky black boots.

Photos

Fashion Police

While we loved all the ladies who wore white this past week, there were some women who showed off a few different colors while taking in all that Paris has to offer and we still can't get the looks out of our heads...not that we want to.

Olivia Palermo for example went full Parisian with a purple frock that had feathers on the bottom and topped it off with a modern black loafer. 

Soo Joo Park was yacht-ready in what we like to call, a fun and bold nautical ensemble earlier this week. The model wore a blue-and-white striped dress and matching Chanel handbag that had an orange border for something you'd definitely see on the French Rivera.

Penélope Cruz rocked her best Paris fashions by wearing a classic Chanel, pink-and-white tweed mini-dress and matching beret and we say, bravo!

Photos

Stars at Vogue Paris Foundation Dinner 2018

Our final two style stars were Mandy Moore and Cindy Bruna

The This Is Us actress wore numerous looks that we loved all week, but her best was this green-and-white circle dress with a matching green coat and a gold bow in her hair for a look that was both summer and fall appropriate.

Bruna on the other hand, had all eyes on her when she headed to the Atelier Swarovski cocktail party in a draped floral dress that was both sexy and sophisticated.

The real question now is which of these celebrities do you think earned the "best dressed" title this week? Vote below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Paris Haute Couture, Adriana Lima

Splash News

Adriana Lima

Ready to party, the model donned a chain-mail mini with a Parisian-perfect red lip. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Paris Haute Couture, Karlie Kloss

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Laced to perfection! Karlie wore head-to-toe white, cinched in at the waist with a black belt, at Christian Dior. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Paris Haute Couture, Olivia Palermo

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

We never thought this combo (purple plus feathered hem plus loafers) could work, but one look at the fashion influencer at Giambattista Valli, and now we know it does. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Paris Haute Couture, Emma Roberts

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Emma Roberts

If California had a princess, she'd look like Emma at Christian Dior. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Paris Haute Couture, Maria Borges

Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for amfAR

Maria Borges

Between the shorts and the train, there was not one detail on this uber-chic ensemble that missed the mark. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Paris Haute Couture, Tracee Ellis Ross

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish actress was a vision in white at Valentino. The statement earrings could stand on their own. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Paris Haute Couture, Soo Joo Park

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Soo Joo Park

The model's yacht-ready dress was perfection, but we're eyeing that Chanel bag. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Paris Haute Couture, Penelope Cruz

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

On the way to Chanel, the Loving Pablo actress wore the brand's signature tweed mini-dress with a beret. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Paris Haute Couture, Mandy Moore

Splash News

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us actress was decked to the nines the entire week, but we especially love this more casual ensemble worn at Elie Saab. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Paris Haute Couture, Cindy Bruna

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Cindy Bruna

Dripping in draping, cutouts and confidence, the model was ready for the Atelier Swarovski cocktail party. 

Best Looks From Paris Haute Couture Week
Which star made Paris their runway at the Fall-Winter 2018 Haute Couture Week?
3.1%
7.7%
1.5%
13.8%
16.9%
1.5%
3.1%
15.4%
27.7%
9.2%

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , fashion week street style , Style
Latest News
Rosario Dawson, Justine Skye

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Lottie Moss

Fashion Police

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Kiss

11 Times Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Got Real About Love and Made Us Even Bigger Fans of Their Romance

Eric Decker

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Eric Decker Jr.

Eric Decker Jr.'s Cutest Pics

Jessie James Decker, Vivianne

Vivianne Rose Decker's Cutest Pics

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.