Chris Brown Arrested in Florida: See His Mug Shot

Chris Brown was arrested Thursday night in Florida, E! News has confirmed.

The 29-year-old "All the Lights" singer was in West Palm Beach to perform at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre as part of his nationwide Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour. He was apprehended by police, who were waiting in the wings of the venue. E! News has reached out to his attorney.

Brown was booked at 11 p.m. and released 52 minutes later, after he posted $2,000 bail.

The singer was arrested on an outstanding out-of-county warrant from last year, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. WPTV reported Brown was booked on felony battery warrant from the Hilllsborough County Sheriff's Office, stemming from an incident last spring; at the time, police alleged Brown had punched a photographer during a paid club appearance.

After his arrest, Brown shared a photo from the stage on Instagram and wrote, "What's NEW????? Show tomorrow!!!!" He included the eye roll and red heart emojis in his caption. The R&B singer's next tour date is scheduled for July 15 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.