What Makes G-Eazy Turn Into G-Difficult? Watch the Rapper Reveal His Biggest Pet Peeves

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 10:00 AM

G-Eazy isn't so eazygoing after all! 

The Rundown's Erin Lim tests his hot-headedness in a game of "G-Eazy or G-Difficult," prompting the rapper to reveal his initial reaction to some admittedly annoying scenarios.

So would a bad haircut turn G-Eazy into G-Difficult? From his perspective, "Very, because you can't grow it back." The same goes for accidentally spilling a drink on the "No Limit" performer, because who has time to clean up a stain when you're dominating the hip-hop charts? 

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

G-Eazy

Courtesy of TAO Group

But the "worst" mistake G-Eazy said someone could make is messing up his food delivery order. "You already waited that long to get it," he explained, adding, "Especially when you're really hungry and then it comes [incorrect] and you don't have another 45 minutes to wait. I get really hangry."

G-Difficult, for sure. 

Not everything ruffles the rapper's feathers though, which he breaks down in the video above! Press play, and don't forget to catch G-Eazy as he hits the road alongside Lil Uzi Vert for the Endless Summer Tour. 

And for even more from G-Eazy, head on over to Snapchat to catch the latest episode of The Rundown

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

