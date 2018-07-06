by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 10:00 AM
G-Eazy isn't so eazygoing after all!
The Rundown's Erin Lim tests his hot-headedness in a game of "G-Eazy or G-Difficult," prompting the rapper to reveal his initial reaction to some admittedly annoying scenarios.
So would a bad haircut turn G-Eazy into G-Difficult? From his perspective, "Very, because you can't grow it back." The same goes for accidentally spilling a drink on the "No Limit" performer, because who has time to clean up a stain when you're dominating the hip-hop charts?
Courtesy of TAO Group
But the "worst" mistake G-Eazy said someone could make is messing up his food delivery order. "You already waited that long to get it," he explained, adding, "Especially when you're really hungry and then it comes [incorrect] and you don't have another 45 minutes to wait. I get really hangry."
G-Difficult, for sure.
Not everything ruffles the rapper's feathers though, which he breaks down in the video above! Press play, and don't forget to catch G-Eazy as he hits the road alongside Lil Uzi Vert for the Endless Summer Tour.
And for even more from G-Eazy, head on over to Snapchat to catch the latest episode of The Rundown.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?