ESPYS 2018 Winners: The Complete List

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 4:03 PM

Chloe Kim, 2018 ESPYs

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Start your engines! It's go-time for the 2018 ESPYS

Race car driver Danica Patrick emcees the annual ceremony from L.A.'s Microsoft Theater, which kicks off in just a few short hours. World-renowned athletes will represent their respective sports as they hit the red carpet and celebrate the biggest achievements on the field, court, rink and beyond! Expect to see all your favorite Olympians as well, who are just a few months beyond the electrifying PyeongChang Games. 

We're compiling the winners and updating our list of trophy winners below. It's game time, sports fans! 

Arthur Ashe Courage Award

WINNER: Survivors of the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal

Jimmy V Perseverance Award

WINNER: Jim Kelly 

Pat Tillman Award for Service

WINNER: Jake Wood

Best Male Athlete

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Best Female Athlete

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Chloe Kim, Snowboard

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars/United States Women's National Soccer Team

Best Olympic Moment

Shaun White, Snowboard

Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall, U.S. Cross Country Ski

U.S. Men's Curling

USA Women's Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics

Best Championship Performance

George Springer, Houston Astros - MLB World Series 

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors - NBA Final

Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova Men's Basketball - CBB National Championship

Best Breakthrough Athlete 

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers   

WINNER: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Sloane Stephens, Tennis

Best Game

Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Game 5

Georgia Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma Sooners, Rose Bowl

WINNER: USA Women's Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics

Best Moment

Minnesota Vikings defeat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game

Notre Dame defeats Mississippi State to win the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 

Las Vegas Golden Knights defeat Winnipeg Jets to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals

No. 16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County upsets No. 1 Virginia

Best Team

Houston Astros, MLB

Philadelphia Eagles, NFL

USA Women's Ice Hockey

Notre Dame Fighting Irish, NCAA Women's Basketball

Villanova Wildcats, NCAA Men's Basketball

Golden State Warriors, NBA

Washington Capitals, NHL

Best Coach

Aaron Feis

Scott Beigel

Chris Hixon

Best College Athlete

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Football

Jalen Brunson, Villanova Basketball

Katie Ledecky, Stanford Swimming

A'ja Wilson, South Carolina Basketball

Best Play  (Top 16 into bracket for fan voting)

1. ND's Arike Ogunbowale hits 2nd buzzer beater to win NCAA women's national
title  

2. Minnesota Miracle: Stefon Diggs makes last-second TD Catch to send Vikings to NFC championship 

3. Philly Special: Eagles fool Patriots with fourth-down TD toss to Foles 

4. Alabama wins national title on 41-yard OT TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Devonta Smith 

5. FSU's Jessie Warren makes diving double play in WCWS 

6. LeBron James nails buzzer beater 3-pointer to beat the Pacers in Game 5 of Round 1

7. Evanston Township High school freshman Blake Peters hits 80-foot buzzer beater 

8. Gareth Bale scores go-ahead bicycle kick goal in Champions League Final  1022

9. Cristiano Ronaldo scores bicycle kick goal against Juventus 

10. Julian McGarvey makes last-second steal & heave to secure Ardsley High School's 1st Section 1 title in 60 years 

11. LeBron floats a glass-kissing buzzer beater to beat Raptors in game 3 of round 2 

12. Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scores the shootout winner to secure gold medal in women's hockey 

13. Giannis Antetokounmpo leapfrog dunks on Tim Hardaway Jr 

14. Acrobatic volleyball play from Autumn Finney out of Decatur High School

15. Golden Knights' William Karlsson goes through legs for 'goal of the year' contender  

16. Jordan Poole hits buzzer-beater to send Michigan to the Sweet 16s 

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Roger Federer, Tennis

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Best International Men's Soccer Player

Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona/Argentina National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid/Portuguese National Team   

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egyptian National Team

Neymar Jr., PSG/Brazilian National Team

Best International Women's Soccer Player

Lieke Martens, FC Barcelona/Netherlands National Team

Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars/Australian National Team

Pernille Harder, VfL Wolfsburg/Danish National Team

Jodie Taylor, Seattle Reign/English National Team

Best NFL Player

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams 

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Best MLB Player

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Mike Trout, LA Angels

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

Best NHL Player

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Best Driver

Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

Martin Truex Jr, NASCAR

Lewis Hamilton, Formula One

Brittany Force, NHRA

Best NBA Player

James Harden, Houston Rockets 

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best WNBA Player

Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas Wings

Best Fighter

WINNER: Terence Crawford, Boxing

Vasyl Lomachenko, Boxing

Rose Namajunas, UFC

Georges St-Pierre, UFC

Best Male Golfer

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Best Female Golfer

Shanshan Feng

Inbee Park

Ariya Jutanugarn

Sung-Hyun Park

Best Male Olympian

WINNER: Shaun White, Snowboarding

Red Gerard, Snowboarding

David Wise, Halfpipe Skiing

John Shuster, Curling

Best Female Olympian

WINNER: Chloe Kim, Snowboarding

Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing

Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, US Women's Hockey

Best Male Tennis Player

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Marin Cilic

Best Female Tennis Player

Sloane Stephens

Caroline Wozniacki

Simona Halep

Garbine Muguruza

Best Male Action Sports Athlete

Henrik Harlaut (SWE), Ski

Kelvin Hoefler (BRA), Skateboard

David Wise (USA), Ski

Marcus Kleveland (NOR), Snowboard

Best Female Action Sports Athlete

Chloe Kim (USA), Snowboard

Jamie Anderson (USA), Snowboard

Brighton Zeuner (USA), Skateboard

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS). Surf

Best Jockey

Mike Smith

Jose Ortiz

Florent Geroux

Flavien Prat

Best Male Athlete With a Disability

Dan Cnossen, Nordic Skiing

Andrew Kurka, Alpine Skiing

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

Mike Schultz, Snowboarding

Best Female Athlete With a Disability

Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing

Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Kendall Gretsch, Nordic Skiing

Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field

Best Bowler

Jason Belmonte

Rhino Page

Tom Smallwood

Jesper Svensson

Best MLS Player

Nemanja Nikolić, Chicago Fire

Diego Valeri, Portland Timbers

Ike Opara, Sporting Kansas City 

Tim Melia, Sporting Kansas City

Best NWSL Player

Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars

Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign

Sam Mewis

Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns

The 2018 ESPYS will air live on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. EST. 

(This story was originally published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 7 a.m. PST)

