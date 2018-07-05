11 Times Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Got Real About Love and Made Us Even Bigger Fans of Their Romance

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 1:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are the power couple we all should be paying attention to.

After celebrating their 20th anniversary as a married couple in December 2017 it's clear that the Smith family is doing something right...especially by Hollywood standards.

Over the years, the couple has had their ups and downs, but through it all they've been honest about their marriage, relationship and partnership. In fact, they've said some outrageous, hilarious, and at times interesting things when talking about their romance, but no matter what comes out of their mouths it's honest and that's why we love them so much.

Recently, Smith opened up about his 20 plus year romance with the Girls Trip actress and made sure to point out that "married" isn't a label they use anymore. Instead they refer to themselves as "life partners" and it's just the most recent example of how these two lovebirds keep it real.

Take a trip down memory lane—and one of the coolest relationships in Hollywood—below and pick your favorite honest (and at times wild) quote about love that Mr. and Mrs. Smith have said about one another throughout their careers.

Trust us, you're going to want to write some of these down!

Photos

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Sweetest Pics

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Oscars Chic

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Way Beyond Being "Married"

"We don't even say we're married anymore. We refer to ourselves as 'life partners,' where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life," Will Smith said during an interview with TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast. "There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do—ever—nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space."

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Kiss

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Rumor Patrol

"I've heard all the things—their marriage is not real, he's gay, she's gay, they swing. But at the end of the day, people have to believe what they have to believe. I'll tell you what, it's too hard to be in a pretend marriage. Life's too short for that one." — Jada Pinkett Smith on Atlanta's Q100

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Spill the Secrets

"There's really not a secret per se. If you don't get divorced that year, you get to add one more year to your marriage." — Will Smith to E! News 

Article continues below

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Facebook

Trust in the Smiths

"Should we be married to individuals who can not be responsible for themselves and their families within their freedom? Should we be in relationships with individuals who we can not entrust to their own values, integrity, and LOVE...for us??? Here is how I will change my statement...Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship...this means we have a GROWN one." — Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook. 

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Jackson Lee/ Splash News

Parent of the Year

"I'm not gonna be silly. I'm here to honor you. Just watching the piece with the kids it just takes me back to when we made them. Can't help but think about that. It's just amazing. It's like you take Jada Pinkett Smith and an obscure town in Mexico and some tequila and you end up with great kids!" — Will Smith at Vh1's Dear Mama Event

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Golden Globe Awards Couples

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Stable Support

"You gotta trust who you're with, and at the end of the day, I'm not here to be anybody's watcher. I'm not his watcher. He's a grown man. I trust that the man that Will is is a man of integrity. HE's got all the freedom in the world, and as long as Will can look at himself in the mirror and be OK, I'm good." —Jada Pinkett Smith on The Howard Stern Show

Article continues below

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rumor Has It

"In the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness... Jada and I are...NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! : -) I promise you all - if I ever decide to divorce my Queen - I SWEAR I'll tell you myself! #‎Dumb‬ People Should Have to Wear Scarlet D's." — Will Smith on Facebook

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Love Wins

"I never thought about being married or having a family. I didn't know anything about that because I came from a single mom so I always though I'd be a single mom and have a career. Then I found this beautiful man, Will. I got married to him and I got my bonus son Trey and then I got Jaden and I got Willow and I was able to create, for myself, something I never had—which means family." — Jada Pinkett Smith at Vh1's Dear Mama Event

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation

Super Woman

"She is just absolutely hardcore, like she absolutely is unfazed by the weight and the pressures of life. She is so calm and cool and easy in any situation. She can bear anything, and I just love that about her." — Will Smith to People 

Article continues below

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Publicity Please

"If you really want to know, I'm thankful for the Hollywood scrutiny, that that's my problem. There are mothers out there losing their sons, their husbands, their daughters. I'm blessed. So scrutinize me. I'll take that any day over what the majority of my people are dealing with on a daily basis. I dare not complain." — Jada Pinkett Smith to American Way magazine 

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

DaGreenTeam/Splash News

Loyal to the End

"He's been by my side through some of the most difficult parts of my life. And so that's something you can never take away. A lot of other things, you never know, other things might change...but one thing is for sure: I love him deeply and he is my best friend." — Jada Pinkett Smith on HuffPost Live

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith's Love Quotes
Which of Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith's quotes about love is the most outrageously honest?
0.0%
14.3%
14.3%
28.6%
0.0%
14.3%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
28.6%

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Will Smith , Jada Pinkett Smith , Couples
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Eric Decker

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Eric Decker Jr.

Eric Decker Jr.'s Cutest Pics

Jessie James Decker, Vivianne

Vivianne Rose Decker's Cutest Pics

Jessie James Decker

Forrest Bradley Decker's Cutest Pics

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry

Stephen Curry Is a Father of Three! Check Out His Sweetest Family Moments to Celebrate

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.