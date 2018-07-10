This Botched patient is "not elfing around with being an elf."

On Wednesday's all new episode, Luis shares all about his dream of becoming the perfect "space elf" and reveals what he's had done in order to achieve this goal.

"I specifically focus my transformation in space elves," Luis explains in a confessional. "They are warriors of love and light. They protect the Earth from evil aliens and stuff like that."

So what does a space elf look like exactly? Well, according to Luis, the ideal space elf is "very pale with big eyes, small features, long white hair" and he wants this "ethereal" look more than anything.

In fact, Luis once underwent an experimental laser procedure in the hopes of changing his eye color to purple. Sadly, the transformation did not turn out as Luis hoped, as he walked away with "dark gray" eyes.