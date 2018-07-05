Zac Efron Shows Off His New Dreads That Could Be "Just for Fun"

  • By
    &

by Carissa Almendarez | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 2:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Zac Efron, Hair, Instagram

Instagram

You gotta get'cha, get'cha head a new do?

The amount of hairstyles we have seen Zac Efron display since his luscious locks during those High School Musical days just went up one more!

His most recent hairstyle is arguably one of the most interesting we have seen on him so far. Just today, the actor posted a picture of himself flaunting full head dreadlocks via his personal Instagram account with the caption, "Just for fun."

So far, there has been a mixed reaction from fans ranging from admiration to pure confusion. However, is there really a haircut that the man cannot pull off? 

Photos

3 Celebrity Hairstyles That Are Making a Comeback

Let's compare shall we? Back in March, the Baywatch star posted himself rockin a cut that truly brings us back to the '90s where frosted tips were the bee's knees. He included the caption, "#fbf beast mode."

The difference between this hairstyle and the most recent dreads is that this rocker do was clearly for a new film and not exactly a personal choice.

Efron was first seen with this shorter haircut and striped beard on the set of Harmony Korine's new film The Beach Bum, starring himself, Matthew McConaughey and Isla Fisher. Efron plays the character "Flicker." Keep in mind that Korine is the director who turned James Franco into "Alien," the main protagonist and wannabe rapper in his 2012 flick Spring Breakers (see a reminder of that glamorous transformation below). 

James Franco, Spring Breakers GIF

A24

It is unclear the intention behind the dreads, but perhaps we can all agree that Efron is never in short supply of surprising dos. The real question is: What will he rock next?!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zac Efron , Hair , Top News , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Joan Smalls, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Joan Smalls' Go-Anywhere Cami Top Is on Sale!

David Foster, Katherine McPhee

Katharine McPhee Defends Her Engagement to David Foster With Sassy Clapback

Ashley Greene Marries Paul Khoury

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott and More Lip-Locking Celeb Couples

Ashley Greene, Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene Is Married! Twilight Star Says "I Do" to Paul Khoury

Dan Reynolds, Instagram

Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds' ''Life-Changing'' Diet and Workout Journey Revealed

How Tia & Tamera Mowry Survived the Child Star Curse

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.