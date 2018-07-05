You gotta get'cha, get'cha head a new do?

The amount of hairstyles we have seen Zac Efron display since his luscious locks during those High School Musical days just went up one more!

His most recent hairstyle is arguably one of the most interesting we have seen on him so far. Just today, the actor posted a picture of himself flaunting full head dreadlocks via his personal Instagram account with the caption, "Just for fun."

So far, there has been a mixed reaction from fans ranging from admiration to pure confusion. However, is there really a haircut that the man cannot pull off?