Orange Is the New Black Season 6 Trailer: It's a New World and the Stakes Have Never Been Higher

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Netflix

Toto, I don't think we're in Litchfield minimum security anymore. The new trailer for Orange Is the New Black season six is here, it's intense, and all your favorites are back…or are they?

"Where is Alex?" Taylor Schilling's Piper asks about Laura Prepon's character. "Don't you think it's weird we're the only people in here?"

Alex isn't in max…so where is she?

"This isn't home. This is not home," Suzanne (Uzo Aduba) says in the trailer above. After the events of the season five riot, the ladies who made their last stand in the abandoned pool are all in maximum security.

Photos

Orange Is the New Black Cast In and Out of Costume

"It's very different here. These girls are psychos. My bunkie, she does four poops a day," Yael Stone'' Lorna says in the trailer above.

The officials are looking for answers about the prison riot and are willing to do—and pit—anything on anybody.

"They want us to go down, regardless of what we did or didn't do," Kate Mulgrew's Red says.

It's a brand new world with new allegiances, new threats and new obstacles. Take a look at some first look images below.

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Netflix

Nicky Nichols

Natasha Lyonne returns as Nicky Nichols in Orange Is the New Black season six. The character is no stranger to maximum security, she spent some time there after getting busted with drugs in the prison.

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Netflix

Red Reznikov

Kate Mulgrew returns as Red. When viewers last saw her in season five, she was being tortured—scalped—by Piscatella (Brad William Henke).

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Netflix

Gloria Mendoza

Gloria, played by Selenis Leyva, worked to free the captured prison guards in hopes of reducing her sentence and going home to her family.

Article continues below

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Netflix

Maria Ruiz

After sparking the events of the riot, Jessica Pimentel's Maria Ruiz took an active role in torturing the guards. The season ended with her taking credit for Gloria's actions and attempts to free the guards and quell the riot.

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Netflix

Taystee Jefferson

Danielle Brooks' Taystee Jefferson played a big role in the riots. She negotiated with the prison administration for changes to Litchfield...before everything went bad.

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Netflix

Cindy Hayes

Adrienne C. Moore returns as Black Cindy, aka Tovah, in season six of OITNB.

Article continues below

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Netflix

Piper Chapman

Taylor Schilling returns as Piper Chapman. Piper was just weeks away from release before the riot. Now? Will she be locked up for good?

"You don't know how strong my girls are. We have iron wills and f—king nothing to lose," Red says.

While it may seem like maximum security means maximum drama, the trailer has quite a few funny moments, keeping with OITNB's trademark balance of light and dark.

Orange Is the New Black returns Friday, July 27 on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Orange Is The New Black , Entertainment , Netflix , VG , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Lucy Hale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

From Bloody Shoes to Tattoos: How the Game of Thrones Cast Is Saying Farewell

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Orange Is the New Black Season 6 First Look: Maximum Drama

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Here's How Married at First Sight's Insanely Thorough Matchmaking Process Actually Works

Scandal Series Finale

Why Do Some Viewers Have a Hard Time Quitting TV Shows?

Josh Peck, Drake Bell

Drake Bell Visits Drake & Josh House and Discovers It's Gone

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.