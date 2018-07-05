Donald Trump Jr. celebrated the Fourth of July by bringing his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to the White House.

The commander-in-chief's eldest son shared photos of the couple enjoying the holiday on Instagram.

"A very Happy 4th of July to everyone!" he wrote alongside a photo of him wrapping his arm around the Fox News host. "It was great meeting all the veterans and active duty service members visiting the White House! Today is America's birthday, and we are making it GREAT again! #fourthofJuly #weekend usa."

In addition to speaking with veterans and active duty service members, the two took a moment to talk to Trump Jr.'s father President Donald Trump.