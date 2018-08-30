Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018
Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Jessica Simpson each have had illustrious careers in Hollywood. Who doesn't know all of the words to "Pieces of Me" and "With You," right?
Thankfully, on their journey to success, the Simpson sisters haven't had to sacrifice their special bond. And, despite having different fashion and music styles, the twosome couldn't be closer.
Case in point: both Ashlee and Jessica make it a point to celebrate each other on social media. From birthday shout outs to National Sibling Day tribute posts, the two singers turned actresses really celebrate their loving relationship!
While fans will get a taste of Ashlee's private life through her new E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN, you can take a closer look at her bond with Jessica in the gallery below.
The Simpson sisters couldn't be cuter in this pic with their mom Tina from Mother's Day.
According to Jessica, this sisterly outing to Disneyland resulted in "so 'Minnie' great memories!"
Clearly, Jessica enjoyed this family trip to Disneyland, as she said her "heart is exploding."
Ashlee gushed about Jessica on Instagram for the latter's birthday. "I adore your heart, your kindness, your love, and ever cool existence," the mother of two wrote. "I have been so blessed to have the most amazing big sis."
In honor of Ashlee's birthday in 2017, Jessica wrote a touching post on Instagram. "I'm so proud to be your sister. I have always wanted to be as cool as you," Jessica shared. "I have never been inspired by anyone more than you! I love you so much!"
Ashlee expressed her love for sister Jessica on National Sibling Day with this stunning black and white photo.
Ashlee and Jessica turned New Year's Eve into a family affair with an outing with their spouses and kids! Per the younger Simpson, they had a "great family vibes!"
Ashlee and Jessica are all about peace and love in this post from Instagram.
The sisterly pair are too cute in this beyond precious throwback snap.
Jessica and Ashlee are all smiles while posing with their dad Joe Simpson.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica and husband Eric Johnson show support for Ashlee's man by attending the premiere of his movie, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1!
The Simpson sisters couldn't be closer in this sunny photo!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica and Ashlee had a double date with their spouses at a celebration for Linda Perry's song Hands of Love.
Jessica, Ashlee and Evan shared a sweet "family moment" in this black and white snap from Instagram.
Ashlee and Jessica were twinning hard with their matching platinum blonde 'dos.
Jessica and Ashlee struck different poses for this sweet selfie!
The duo hid their famous faces behind massive shades. So chic!
