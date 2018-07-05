Victoria's Secret Model Izabel Goulart Is Engaged to Kevin Trapp

He liked it, so he put a ring on it!

Victoria Secret model Izabel Goulart announced her engagement to professional soccer player Kevin Trapp today via social media! The two have spent the past couple days soaking up the sun in Italy—and really, what better scenery could there be to pop the question?! Goulart and Trapp posted the same video on their respective Instagram accounts flaunting the beautiful engagement ring, followed by what must be the most adorable of smooches. These two took a scene straight out of a classic rom-com flick.