Baby boy Curry has arrived!
On Wednesday, Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry announced on social media that their third child, a baby boy named Canon, had arrived earlier in the week. Canon was born on July 2 and both the Golden State Warriors' player and his beautiful wife confirmed the news on the 4th of July.
Canon joins the Curry family's other two children, daughters Riley (age 5) and Ryan (age 2), who are already two of our favorite celebrity kids.
Together this adorable family is one of the most beloved in Hollywood—and the sports world in general—and it's probably because they are almost always joined at the hip.
In honor of the couple's new bundle of joy, we've rounded up their sweetest family moments thus far. With a little man joining their squad we're sure their family adventures and photos will only get better!
Congrats again to the happy couple and enjoy the Curry crew's cutest times together so far below.
Riley and Ryan are already smitten with their baby brother Canon and so are we.
When Curry won his third NBA Championship in June 2018 his girls weren't in attendance but they were rooting for him the whole time.
The Currys just wanna have fun...even if it's raining outside.
Seriously, could these four be any cuter?
No matter what happens on the court, off the court Curry is all about playing around with his kids and it's so sweet.
In November, the adorable family visited the Museum of Ice Cream and we're officially jealous of all this family's fun adventures together.
Come on, matching denim jackets? It's so freaking cute!
All aboard the Steph Curry express!
What does Curry do after a big basketball win? Give his favorite fans a big hug, duh.
When Curry isn't playing basketball on Christmas, he is cuddling up with his girls in matching pajamas...as all men with daughters must do.
Curry is always showing love to his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina and it looks like his wife is also a big Panthers fan.
Time will only tell if Riley will be a little baller like her dad, but as of now she's all about horseback riding and we're all in on this choice.
The Curry crew were all smiles as they hung out at Disneyland in 2016 and we get it, it is the happiest place on earth after all.
As Buddy the Elf says, "You have such a pretty face, you should be on a Christmas card!"
Whenever Riley and Ryan get together it's cuteness overload and can't help but smile seeing these sisters so obsessed with one another.
These two little ladies are definitely daddy's girls and we wouldn't have it any other way.
Basketball fan or not, Curry and his sweet family are too cute not to love.
Aren't they just picture perfect?
These two forever have our hearts.
Riley is wearing a strawberry dress in a pumpkin patch...could anything be more adorable?
Every time the Golden State Warriors win a championship we wait patiently to see what Riley and her sister wear in their celebratory photos and they never disappoint.
The Kid's Choice Awards with your dad is your normal father-daughter activity right? Ya, we didn't think so!
It looks like the Curry family left their hearts in San Francisco.
We really can't get enough of these post-championship photo shoots.
If your heart wasn't already melting when Steph and Ayesha were parents to Riley, it definitely melted when little Ryan entered their family back in 2015.
Curry might be one of the greatest basketball players around, but his daughters, beginning with his eldest Riley, have always stolen the show in our minds.
Even when the Curry family was only a trio they were family goals to us.
In 2013, the family of three spent some time in Tahoe and clearly the fresh air agrees with them.
Riley was born in 2012 and both the Curry family and their fans have never been the same...thank goodness.
