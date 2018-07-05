Stephen Curry Is a Father of Three! Check Out His Sweetest Family Moments to Celebrate

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 10:20 AM

Baby boy Curry has arrived!

On Wednesday, Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry announced on social media that their third child, a baby boy named Canon, had arrived earlier in the week. Canon was born on July 2 and both the Golden State Warriors' player and his beautiful wife confirmed the news on the 4th of July.

Canon joins the Curry family's other two children, daughters Riley (age 5) and Ryan (age 2), who are already two of our favorite celebrity kids.

Together this adorable family is one of the most beloved in Hollywood—and the sports world in general—and it's probably because they are almost always joined at the hip.

In honor of the couple's new bundle of joy, we've rounded up their sweetest family moments thus far. With a little man joining their squad we're sure their family adventures and photos will only get better!

Congrats again to the happy couple and enjoy the Curry crew's cutest times together so far below.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry, Canon Curry

Instagram

It's a Boy!

Riley and Ryan are already smitten with their baby brother Canon and so are we.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry

Instagram

Daddy's Biggest Fans

When Curry won his third NBA Championship in June 2018 his girls weren't in attendance but they were rooting for him the whole time.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry

Instagram

Rainy Day Fun

The Currys just wanna have fun...even if it's raining outside.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry

Instagram

Pajama Party

Seriously, could these four be any cuter?

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family,

Instagram

Kid at Heart

No matter what happens on the court, off the court Curry is all about playing around with his kids and it's so sweet.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry

Instagram

I Scream for Ice Cream

In November, the adorable family visited the Museum of Ice Cream and we're officially jealous of all this family's fun adventures together.

Ayesha Curry, Family

Instagram

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Come on, matching denim jackets? It's so freaking cute!

Steph Curry, Riley, Ryan, Father, Daughter

Instagram

Piggyback Rides

All aboard the Steph Curry express!

Stephen Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Basketball Girls

What does Curry do after a big basketball win? Give his favorite fans a big hug, duh.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry

Instagram

Christmas Cuddles

When Curry isn't playing basketball on Christmas, he is cuddling up with his girls in matching pajamas...as all men with daughters must do.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry

Instagram

Panther Pride

Curry is always showing love to his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina and it looks like his wife is also a big Panthers fan.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry

Instagram

Horsing Around

Time will only tell if Riley will be a little baller like her dad, but as of now she's all about horseback riding and we're all in on this choice.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry

Instagram

Happiest Place on Earth

The Curry crew were all smiles as they hung out at Disneyland in 2016 and we get it, it is the happiest place on earth after all.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry

Instagram

Christmas Cheesin'

As Buddy the Elf says, "You have such a pretty face, you should be on a Christmas card!" 

Riley Curry, Ryan Curry

Instagram

Sister, Sister

Whenever Riley and Ryan get together it's cuteness overload and can't help but smile seeing these sisters so obsessed with one another.

Steph Curry, Riley, Ryan, Father, Daughter

Instagram

Daddy-Daughter Time

These two little ladies are definitely daddy's girls and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry

Instagram

Basketball Buddies

Basketball fan or not, Curry and his sweet family are too cute not to love.

Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry, Christmas Cards 2017

Instagram/Simply to Impress

Merry Christmas from the Currys

Aren't they just picture perfect?

Stephen Curry, Riley Curry

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Good Luck Charm

These two forever have our hearts.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry

Instagram

Lil' Pumpkin

Riley is wearing a strawberry dress in a pumpkin patch...could anything be more adorable?

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Riley Curry

Instagram

We are the Champions

Every time the Golden State Warriors win a championship we wait patiently to see what Riley and her sister wear in their celebratory photos and they never disappoint. 

Stephen Curry, Riley Curry, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Red Carpet Date

The Kid's Choice Awards with your dad is your normal father-daughter activity right? Ya, we didn't think so!

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry

Instagram

The City by the Bay

It looks like the Curry family left their hearts in San Francisco.

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry

Instagram

Trophy Time

We really can't get enough of these post-championship photo shoots.

Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry, Family

Instagram

Steph's Little Ladies

If your heart wasn't already melting when Steph and Ayesha were parents to Riley, it definitely melted when little Ryan entered their family back in 2015.

Stephen Curry, Riley Curry

YouTube

The Real MVP

Curry might be one of the greatest basketball players around, but his daughters, beginning with his eldest Riley, have always stolen the show in our minds.

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry

Alli Pura

Picture Perfect

Even when the Curry family was only a trio they were family goals to us.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry

Instagram

Tahoe Time

In 2013, the family of three spent some time in Tahoe and clearly the fresh air agrees with them.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry, Family, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry

Instagram

Baby Makes Three

Riley was born in 2012 and both the Curry family and their fans have never been the same...thank goodness.

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

