Colin Firth's Wife Livia Giuggioli Settles Stalking Case Against Former Fling

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 8:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Colin Firth, Livia Giuggioli, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Colin Firth's wife Livia Giuggioli has reached a private settlement with Marco Brancaccia after accusing her former fling of stalking.

Both the Firths' and Brancaccia's lawyers released a statement on Thursday regarding the news.

"In the best interests of their families, the parties have agreed [to] a private settlement," the attorneys said in a statement to E! News. "Therefore the parties have asked the court for a postponement of the preliminary hearing in order to formalize the agreement. From this point on, this agreement precludes any further public statement by any of the parties about this matter." 

According to The Times, the decision was made following a pre-trial hearing in Rome on July 4.

 

Read

Colin Firth and Wife Livia Make First Public Appearance Since Affair and Stalking Scandal

Brancaccia denied the stalking allegations in March 2018 during an interview with The Times. He claimed Giuggioli invented them as a way to cover up an affair they had had between 2015 and 2016.

"We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me," he told the newspaper at the time. He said his alleged "stalking" consisted of two WhatsApp messages and an email to Firth after the affair ended. 

"I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work," Brancaccia told The Times. "In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos and videos, even a diary."

Giuggioli admitted to the affair following The Times' report.

"A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited," Giuggiolo and Firth's rep told E! News at the time. "Subsequently, Mr Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. As a consequence of his stalking, threats and refusal to desist, the legal complaint was lodged with the Italian authorities." 

The rep claimed neither Firth nor Giuggioli spoke publicly about the affair for "obvious reasons." But after the newspaper La Repubblica published details of the police investigation prompted by Giuggioli's accusations, the two felt the need to address it.

"The reporting this week on this case is understood to be the consequence of a leaked court document," the couple's rep added at time. "This is greatly to be regretted. It does not serve the interests of any of the parties involved."

Firth and Giuggioli married in 1997. They share two children together, Luca Firth and Matteo Firth. He also has a son Will Firth from his previous relationship with Meg Tilly.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Colin Firth , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Pippa Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Don't Call Themselves "Married"

Kylie Jenner Shows off Luxury Doghouse & Stormi's Shoes

Selena Gomez & David Henrie Reunite at Disneyland on July 4th

Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Go Big for Fourth of July

Dan Reynolds, Instagram

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Shows Off Body Transformation With Shirtless Pics

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, Feature

How Stephen and Ayesha Curry Have Defied the Basketball Couple Curse and Make Their Marriage Work

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.