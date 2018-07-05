Colin Firth's wife Livia Giuggioli has reached a private settlement with Marco Brancaccia after accusing her former fling of stalking.

Both the Firths' and Brancaccia's lawyers released a statement on Thursday regarding the news.

"In the best interests of their families, the parties have agreed [to] a private settlement," the attorneys said in a statement to E! News. "Therefore the parties have asked the court for a postponement of the preliminary hearing in order to formalize the agreement. From this point on, this agreement precludes any further public statement by any of the parties about this matter."

According to The Times, the decision was made following a pre-trial hearing in Rome on July 4.