Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Sneak Peek: Abby Clashes With Colette in Front of...Everyone

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce

Bravo

It's one big happy family on Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce…minus the happy part.

In the below sneak peek of the Thursday, July 5 episode, Abby (Lisa Edelstein) is throwing an event at her house to woo an athlete, see happy times, but ends up clashing with Mike's (James Leisure) ex-wife Colette (Stephanie Szostack). Not so happy times. It's all about boundaries for these two, and apparently making a scene.

Also in the episode, titled "It's a Marathon, Not a Sprint," Jo (Alanna Ubach) and Frumpkis (Maury Sterling) deal with a family emergency, Delia (Necar Zadegan) receives some not-so-great news from her fertility doctor and she then gets more involved with Tony (Steve Talley). Meanwhile, Phoebe (Beau Garrett) is drawn to an mysterious new acquaintance.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Edelstein directed this episode of the series. She told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner, "It was very exciting. All the actors were pretty incredible, they were so generous and they loved my directions." Edelstein said there were so many things she's wanted to do on a set, but wasn't in the position to do so until now when she got in that director's chair. "It was a testament to the relationship we all had as a family there and how supportive and generous everybody is," she said.

This is the last season for Bravo's Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce. Could there be a movie or something more down the road? Edelstein said the ending of the series "does make you feel satisfied in terms of your character's journey, but also you could always learn more."

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lisa Edelstein , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Mandy Moore

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

House of Cards

House of Cards' Claire Underwood Declared Her Independence and Fans Loved Every Second of It

The Bachelorette

A Fine Line Between Boss and Friend: A Modern Reality TV Producer's Struggle

Big Brother, Season 20

CBS Condemns Big Brother Contestants' "Inappropriate Behavior and Offensive Comments"

Comedy Specials

Here Are Some Wonderful Comedy Specials to Watch This Summer

Nailed It, Nicole Byer

We Need a Celebrity Nailed It After That Delightful Queer Eye Crossover

Joe Amabile, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 Cast Revealed

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.