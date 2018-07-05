Edelstein directed this episode of the series. She told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner, "It was very exciting. All the actors were pretty incredible, they were so generous and they loved my directions." Edelstein said there were so many things she's wanted to do on a set, but wasn't in the position to do so until now when she got in that director's chair. "It was a testament to the relationship we all had as a family there and how supportive and generous everybody is," she said.

This is the last season for Bravo's Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce. Could there be a movie or something more down the road? Edelstein said the ending of the series "does make you feel satisfied in terms of your character's journey, but also you could always learn more."