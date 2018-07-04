Instagram
You didn't think the Kardashians would have casual Fourth of July plans, did you?
As millions of Americans prepared to watch fireworks Wednesday night, several Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars decided to mark the holiday with their own separate celebrations.
For starters, Kim Kardashian headed to an undisclosed lake location where she tried her luck at wakeboarding.
"This was way harder than it looks!!!" she wrote on Instagram Stories after sharing some videos of herself struggling to hold on. "Wait that was my 1st time."
She would later pose on a boat in a festive bikini before checking out the nearby water slides and trampolines.
As for Khloe Kardashian, she didn't want to leave her neighborhood. As a result, she decided to host a party in her own backyard.
According to Instagram Stories, guests including Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were able to enjoy Funboy floats, inflatable slides, food from Chef K and desserts from Ice Cream Occasions.
And instead of a two-piece bikini, Khloe decided to display her figure in a Yeezy Season 7 one-piece. Kendall, however, opted for a look from her Kendall + Kylie line.
Some Kardashain sisters didn't even appear to be in the United States for the holiday. Kourtney Kardashian continued her vacation with Younes Benjima in Italy.
But between sightseeing and eating delicious food, the E! star just so happened to run into a world-famous fashion designer.
"Dolce, Dolce, Dolce," she wrote on Instagram while wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
Safe to say this festive holiday was a success all around.
Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!