Ayesha and Stephen Curry Welcome Baby No. 3—Find Out the Name Of Their Son

The Curry family has some news to share this Fourth of July!

On Wednesday afternoon, Ayesha Curry and her husband Stephen Curry announced the arrival of a baby boy.

"My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us," the celebrity cook and best-selling author shared on Instagram. "Our beautiful baby boy Canon W. Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn't be more excited and grateful."

She added, "Family of 5! @stephencurry30 #mynewman."

Steph also confirmed the news with a photo from the hospital room. "On this journey, on this quest... protect me... I'm bless!" he captioned on Instagram. "Canon W. Jack Curry."

Throughout her pregnancy, Ayesha has been open in the fact that the third time around hasn't been the easiest experience.

When the six-month mark hit, The Seasoned Life author revealed just how tough things has been health wise.

"6 down 3 to go! Praising God because I can finally eat and cook a little bit again!" she wrote. "Pray that it sticks for me y'all! Ive had 5 hospital stays since the new year and have pretty much been sucking at life (at least that's how it's felt.) I think I'm starting to turn a corner though!!!! Woot woot."

Fortunately, she had a supportive husband who was always willing to help—when he wasn't winning NBA games, of course.

"We've been through the most amazing times together, I wouldn't change a thing," Ayesha previously shared on her blog back in 2013. "I've watched him grow into the most amazing man, husband and now father."

Congratulations to the happy family on their big news.

