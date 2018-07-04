LeBron James and Other Sports Stars Who've Gone Hollywood

Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
This past weekend, LeBron James agreed to a four-year $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers once again.
The three-time NBA champion was originally signed by the latter team in 2003 and left Ohio, his home state, in 2010 to join the Miami Heat. He returned to Cleveland after helping the Heat win two NBA Finals, in 2012 and 2013.
Naturally, LeBron received a warm welcome to L.A. on social media from fans, including celebs.
He is no stranger to Los Angeles and to the Hollywood lifestyle. LeBron owns not one but two multi-million dollar mansions in the prestigious, celebrity-favorite Brentwood neighborhood. He has even already had small parts in TV shows and films, such as Trainwreck, produced his own documentaries and other shows and is expected to star in Space Jam 2. He should have no problem adapting to his new glamorous celebrity life.
King James has been hobnobbing with Hollywood's elite for years and has also been a resident of Los Angeles for years—in 2017, while still a Cleveland Cavalier, he bought a second mansion in Brentwood. Now an official Laker, LeBron should feel right at home.
Before he was starring in basically every action movie you can think so, the actor and husband of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was a member of Britain's National Diving Squad and took part in the 1990 Commonwealth Games.
The New England Patriots quarterback gets to attend the most elite celebrity events, mostly thanks to his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen.
Not only is WWE's The Rock a Hollywood star, he is one of the highest-paid actors in the world.
The former NFL star, a California native and USC alum, was building an acting career, with roles in films such as the Naked Gun trilogy and the mini-series Roots, before he retired from professional football. It was derailed with his 1995 murder trial over the killing of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, of which he was acquitted. He is currently out on parole after serving nine years for a botched armed robbery in Las Vegas.
The WWE star is building his Hollywood acting resume, with roles in comedy films such as Trainwreck and Blockers.
Before he was the Terminator, and the Governor of California, he was a bodybuilder and Mr. Olympia.
The tennis champion has celebrities fangirling over her! Also, she's BFFs with Meghan Markle now. Serena - 1, Hollywood - 0.
"Wait a minute. I know you. You're Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. You played basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers. Then you were in Airplane! This year, you were on Dancing With the Stars. I've seen you dance! I think you're the greatest, but my dad says you don't work hard enough on the Quickstep."
Did you know the Mallrats and My Name Is Earl star used to be a professional skateboarder?
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is certainly living up the Hollywood lifestyle, thanks to wife Ciara.
Julianne Hough's husband and Washington Capitals center has gotten used to the red carpet life thanks to his glamorous wife.
The UFC fighter-turned-WWE star had had small parts in films such as The Expendables 3, Entourage and Furious 7.
