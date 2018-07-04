CBS Condemns Big Brother Contestants' "Inappropriate Behavior and Offensive Comments"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 12:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Big Brother, Season 20

CBS

CBS says it has issued warnings to a few Big Brother season 20 contestants over their "inappropriate behavior and offensive comments," which stirred outrage among viewers.

The network did not name names. Earlier this week, TMZ posted a video from the show's live online feed that shows contestant J.C. Mounduix attempting to place an ice cream scooper in or around the genitals of some of his housemates as they lay on a bed. In another video from the feed, also posted on TMZ, contestants Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans make comments many viewers have deemed to be racist.

"Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7—and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone," CBS said in a statement to E! News.

Photos

Meet the Big Brother Season 20 Contestants

"The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed," the statement said. "In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS."

Season 20 of Big Brother premiered last week.

—Reporting by Chris Harnick

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Big Brother , Racism , Top Stories , TV , Controversy , Apple News
Latest News
La La Anthony

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey Investigated for Three More Sexual Assault Allegations in London

LeBron James

LeBron James and Other Sports Stars Who've Gone Hollywood

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Anniversary, 19 Years

Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate 19th Anniversary With Lunch and a Bean Bag Race

G-Eazy, Vogue Foundation Dinner

G-Eazy Steps Out Solo at Paris Fashion Week Event After Halsey Split

Jon Gosselin, Daughter, Hannah, Fourth of July

Jon Gosselin Celebrates Fourth of July With Daughter Hannah

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Fourth of July

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Celebrate Fourth of July Together After Drama

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.