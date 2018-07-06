Why the Real Housewives of Potomac Surprised Fans This Summer

This is not an ambush. This is a message: It's time to pay attention to the Real Housewives of Potomac.

Ever since season three premiered in April, six ladies and a few friends have opened up their lives for Bravo cameras.

What came next was an addictive new season full of heart, surprises and plenty of drama.

In the first few weeks alone, Karen Huger proclaimed she was "debt free and loaded" as the cast questioned her financial situation. Monique Samuels warned Robyn Dixon to get out of her face before "I choke you out with this umbrella."

Oh, and did we mention the cast hasn't even gone on their cast trip yet? It starts Sunday night and it's the perfect time to get a taste of summer's juiciest treat.