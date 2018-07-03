Tina Turner's Son Craig Turner Dead at 59 From Suicide

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 6:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tina Turner, Craig Turner

Facebook

Tina Turner's son has passed away at the age of 59. 

Craig Turner died Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Coroner confirms to E! News. Authorities pronounced Turner dead at 12:38 p.m. after his body was discovered inside his Studio City, Calif. residence. 

The legendary singer has yet to comment publicly on his suicide. Craig was the eldest of Tina's two sons, who she gave birth to at the age of 18. Craig's biological father was saxophonist Raymond Hill, but Ike Turner adopted him after marrying Tina in 1962. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

According to a Facebook page that appears to belong to Craig, he worked as a real estate agent in the Los Angeles area. Tina is featured in several photos on the social media account. 

Hours before his death, the world-famous performer attended the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fashion show in Paris.

E! News has reached out to Turner's representative for comment. 

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tina Turner , Death , Suicide , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Beyonce, On The Run II tour

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly

Halsey Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly Before Announcing G-Eazy Split

Katharine McPhee, David Foster

Awkward! David Foster Played the Piano at Fiancée Katharine McPhee's First Wedding

Ian Gomez, Nia Vardalos

Nia Vardalos Files for Divorce From Ian Gomez After 23 Years of Marriage

Kendall, Khloe & More Celebs Ready for the 4th of July

"Jersey Shore" Parenting Playbook: Snooki, JWoww & More

A-List Actresses Celebrating Their Newfound Independence

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.