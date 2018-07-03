Tina Turner's Son Craig Turner Dead at 59 From Suicide

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 6:20 PM
Tina Turner's son has passed away at the age of 59.
Craig Turner died Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Coroner confirms to E! News. Authorities pronounced Turner dead at 12:38 p.m. after his body was discovered inside his Studio City, Calif. residence.
The legendary singer has yet to comment publicly on his suicide. Craig was the eldest of Tina's two sons, who she gave birth to at the age of 18. Craig's biological father was saxophonist Raymond Hill, but Ike Turner adopted him after marrying Tina in 1962.
According to a Facebook page that appears to belong to Craig, he worked as a real estate agent in the Los Angeles area. Tina is featured in several photos on the social media account.
Hours before his death, the world-famous performer attended the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fashion show in Paris.
E! News has reached out to Turner's representative for comment.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
