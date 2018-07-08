No matter how much time passes by, some weddings are simply unforgettable for all the right reasons.

Exactly one year ago today, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich gathered their closest friends and family together for a romantic ceremony near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

What came next was a celebration of love that could bring out the romantic side in any pop culture fan.

And while the couple has enjoyed a safari honeymoon in Africa and a birthday adventure in Utah just last month, nothing may come close to what guests experienced during the wedding festivities.

Now the question is: Where do we begin when looking back on the special day?