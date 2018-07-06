by Lauren Piester | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 7:00 AM
As of this Sunday, Amy Adams joins fellow A-listers Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in their quest to take over TV as well as movies.
Of course, Adams has been on TV before—even in several episodes of The Office back in 2005 and 2006—but now she's not only a star, she's a boss. She plays both the lead character and executive producer on the drama Sharp Objects, which premieres this week on HBO.
The show is an adaptation of the Gillian Flynn book of the same title, which is about a journalist named Camille (Adams) who returns to her home town (and her ridiculous mother, played by Patricia Clarkson) to investigate the murders of two young girls, just after being released from a psychiatric hospital.
While the show is a little darker from the get-go than Big Little Lies, the two shows still have a lot of similarities, and Adams says she took some inspiration from the leader of the moms of Monterey, Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Witherspoon).
"Reese inspires me all the time. She's such a go-getter," Adams told E! News' Zuri Hall at the show's premiere last week. "I like wake up and take my time. I always imagine she wakes up with like, a list. She's just ready to go, but she's inspired me in her role as producer and creator for a long time."
Not only are Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects both adaptations of books about complicated women, they also share a director. Jean-Marc Valee is the director on both series, and Adams would like to make it clear that she was having conversations with him about Sharp Objects before Big Little Lies came about.
"I was excited to get to kind of have them break him into television, because it's a different beast," she said.
Anne Marie Fox/HBO
Also like Big little Lies, Sharp Objects finds its leading ladies dealing with more than it may seem on the surface.
"I think that one of the things I really related to is that Camille is somebody who sort of keeps her pain on the inside," Adams said. "I mean, she has a lot of vices and a lot of outlets for her pain, but I think that's something that a lot of women relate to, is we tend to be private with our pain, and I really had that in common with her."
To deal with some of that pain the actors have to channel while on set, Boss Amy kept things rather light when possible.
"I'm a bit of a jokester. I can be pretty silly," she admitted. "You know, of course I respect if somebody needs to be quiet or have silence, but for the most part I like to laugh."
Hit play on the video above to hear more from Adams, including the "annoying" thing she also does on set and why her daughter did and didn't approve of her premiere night outfit.
Sharp Objects premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.
