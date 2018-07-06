As of this Sunday, Amy Adams joins fellow A-listers Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in their quest to take over TV as well as movies.

Of course, Adams has been on TV before—even in several episodes of The Office back in 2005 and 2006—but now she's not only a star, she's a boss. She plays both the lead character and executive producer on the drama Sharp Objects, which premieres this week on HBO.

The show is an adaptation of the Gillian Flynn book of the same title, which is about a journalist named Camille (Adams) who returns to her home town (and her ridiculous mother, played by Patricia Clarkson) to investigate the murders of two young girls, just after being released from a psychiatric hospital.

While the show is a little darker from the get-go than Big Little Lies, the two shows still have a lot of similarities, and Adams says she took some inspiration from the leader of the moms of Monterey, Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Witherspoon).