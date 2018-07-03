J. Vespa/WireImage
Trends always make a comeback.
The fanny packs and slogan tees of the '80s are back; the mom jeans and scrunchies of the '90s are seeing resurgence—so it'd make sense early 2000s trends would return, too. What exactly does that look like? We have to take a stroll down memory lane back to the style stars who ruled the red carpet at the time: Britney Spears and her fedoras, Missy Elliott and her tracksuits and even Lauren Conrad and her very American Eagle-friendly style.
Celebrities in the early aughts wore a mishmash of styles—some good; some bad and probably unlikely to return. But which trend is right for you? Let's take current pieces you like to wear now and apply the wardrobe formula to stars in the '00s who would wear the same.
At the very least, you'll meet your Y2K spirit animal.
Keep scrolling to find which 2000s trends may work best for you!
Textures
You like textures, like faux fur and suede, and mixing materials to create more dimension.
SHOP: Cupcakes and Cashmere Daton Faux Suede Dress, $125
Lace-Up Details
You also really love lace-up and wrap-around details, which ooze a sultry vibe.
SHOP: Raye Lacey Faux Fur Heel, Was $198; Now $60
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Ashanti
You're Ashanti, the R&B princess of the early aughts! When the "Foolish" singer wasn't wearing bikini tops and snakeskin mini-skirts, she was rocking fedoras, feathers and furs, which resulted in a feminine, Amazonian-like style.
Low-Rise Pants
Forget the high-waist trend! You like your waistband as low as possible...perhaps to show off your toned abs or leave room for that food baby. You also like a little flare at your hems.
SHOP: Free People Low Tide Flare Jeans, $98
Hats
You also love toppers to no end. A hat endows you with a sense of old-school badassery. You'll wear a fedora with jeans, to a club, out shopping...the sky's the limit.
SHOP: Banana Republic Genie by Eugenia Kim Grayson Hat, Was $78; Now $50
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
Britney Spears
It's Britney, b*tch! The pop princess has had many style stages, but in the early 2000s, there was nothing the "Toxic" singer loved more than flaunting her midriff.
White Tanks
You're a tomboy at heart, but even with simple basics like a white muscle tank, you know how to infuse a little feminine flair with textures and prints.
SHOP: Off-White Lace Tank Top, Was $405; Now $203
Utilitarian Staples
But let's be real: You're mostly comfortable in unisex, utilitarian pieces you make your own with unique styling (kind of like how Kaia Gerber wore these pants).
SHOP: Dickies Women's Original 774 Work Pants, $21.99 - $23.99
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Avril Lavigne
You're more than just a sk8tor gurl, you're like the punk-pop singer of the early aughts and shy away from following super-popular trends. You don't need studded leather cuffs or wear slick-straight hair that covers your face either—you're inherently edgy.
Sequins Top
A shiny top is all you need to dress up a pair of jeans.
SHOP: LIU •JO Tank Top, Was $118; Now $70
Statement Jewelry
You also like to play with accessories, especially with beaded, colorful jewelry.
SHOP: Modcloth Fun to Flaunt Beaded Necklace, $19
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
Lauren Conrad
You're LC! The Laguna Beach reality-star-turned-mogul mastered the girl-next-door, all-American look while always in the running for queen-bee status of the group.
Statement Sneakers
If you can't bedazzle them, you will always opt for the kicks with personality. It may be gilded in rose gold or covered in fur, but it'll express your creative nature.
SHOP: APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Pro Knit Mesh Sneakers, $160
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Missy Elliott
Between the bedazzled bandannas and endless tracksuits, there was no style more signature than the "Work It" rapper's.
Leather Trench
People are naturally intimidated by you because of your refined, luxurious taste
SHOP: Ainea Faux Shearling-Trimmed Faux Textured Leather Coat, Was $645; Now $290
Designer Handbag
You're also a big fan of logomania.
SHOP: Gucci Ophidia GG Medium Top Handle Bag, $2,100
Gary Marshall/Newsmakers
Lucy Liu
You're the Charlie's Angels and Ally McBeal actress who, if wasn't already looking like a million bucks, could be seen wearing close to it.
Pink Everything
You're a girly girl, and you own it.
SHOP: Boohoo Strappy Wrap Detail Midi Dress, $36
Drippin' in Diamonds
Any chance you get to shine, you'll take it. Oh, also, you believe in mermaids, unicorns and will gravitate to anything that blings.
SHOP: Forever 21 Floral Cat Ear Headband, $4.90
J. Vespa/WireImage
Paris Hilton
You're the Hilton heiress, obviously! Like the 2000s trendsetter, you have full confidence in whatever you wear. Your goal: to make a statement.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.