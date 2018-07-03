Netflix/E! Illustration
by Lauren Piester & Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 3:13 PM
Have you seen the Queer Eye guys compete on Nailed It?
It's only a seven minute video that was uploaded to Netflix's Youtube page, but it's some of the best seven minutes we've seen all year. It's also seven minutes that should have been a full 42 minutes, because surely there was more than just seven minutes of gold as the Fab Five baked and decorated cupcakes versions of each other.
While Antoni guest judged, Karamo had a cake-related breakdown and nearly gave up, Tan tried his best to comfort Karamo through his struggles, Jonathan quit early and declared his "perfect," and obviously, Bobby did the most and ended up winning.
It's essentially the most Queer Eye thing that has ever happened, while also being the most Nailed It thing that has ever happened, and it's amazing.
We're here to declare that the thing we absolutely need most in this world is a Celebrity Nailed It, and we've got suggestions for who we'd most like to see compete. Sure, we're dreaming big, but you gotta aim high in life, you know?
In case you're new here, the premise of Nailed It is that three people are given elaborate Pinterest-perfect desserts to recreate as closely as they can in a certain amount of time. Meanwhile, comedian Nicole Byer, choclatier Jaques Torres, and a guest judge make comments and judge their progress. At the end, whoever gets the closest to the original masterpiece (even if "close" is a very relative term) is declared the winner. Simple, and yet extremely hilarious.
So now that you know what's going on, please enjoy our dream celeb Nailed It episodes.
Shutterstock/Getty Images
Lifestyle Celebs
Competitors: Jessica Biel, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jessica Alba
Guest judge: Chrissy Teigen
They're known both for their acting and their off-camera food and lifestyle business, but whether or not they can keep Instagram-perfect under Nailed It's less-than-ideal circumstances is a question we need answered.
Competitors: Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore
Guest judge: Uzo Aduba
The cast of OITNB is so close and so funny off screen, which can only mean it will be highly entertaining to watch them compete at cake decorating.
Jersey Shore
Competitors: Snooki, Vinny, Pauly D
Guest judge: The Situation
All The Situation has done this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is eat, so why not give him some authority as his castmates bake funfetti cakes just for him? Maybe even funfetti cakes with his face on them! What a dream.
Getty Images/ABC
Competitors: Rachel Bloom, Gabrielle Ruiz, Donna Lynne Champlin
Guest judge: Vella Lovell, as Heather.
This trio from The CW's acclaimed musical comedy seems like they'd have fun in the kitchen, no matter the disastrous outcome. Plus, there will probably be singing.
American Horror Story
Competitors: Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters
Guest judge: Billy Eichner
They've faced some scary stuff on TV, so let's give them some scary cakes to bake. Like maybe a terrifying mattress man atop a cupcake? Plus, can't you already picture Billy Eichner and Nicole Byer yelling together?
Shutterstock/Getty Images
Competitors: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox
Guest judge: Matt LeBlanc
Wouldn't it be fun to see your favorite friends back together again—on camera!—attempting to make cakes? Just as long as Jennifer's recipe pages don't get stuck together this time. ("I wasn't supposed to put beef in the trifle!")
Stranger Things Teens
Competitors: Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton
Guest judge: David Harbour
They can babysit, they can destroy monsters, they can save their brothers, and they can weather a love triangle but Can. They. Bake. A. Cake??
Getty Images
Saturday Night Live Veterans
Competitors: Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch
Guest judge: Tina Fey
Whenever these friends are on screen together it's a good time, throw in fondant and the opportunity to do silly voices while they bake and it will be the best time.
The Hollywood Chrises
Competitors: Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine
Guest judge: Chris Pratt
Listen, of all the things we have ever wanted, this is the one we want the most. We need it. We also need help but that is beside the point of how much we need this dream combination of people making cakes.
Nailed It and Queer Eye are now streaming on Netflix.
