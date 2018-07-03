Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's Ex Jen Harley Will Not Face Charges in Domestic Battery Case

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 1:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jen Harley

Courtesy of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Jen Harley is off the hook. 

The Clark County District Attorney's office confirms to E! News that Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's ex-girlfriend will not face charges for an alleged domestic battery incident. The case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

On June 25, Harley was arrested and taken into custody at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, where she was later released after meeting $3,000 bail. 

According to TMZ and other outlets, who cited sources close to the pair, Harley was driving the Jersey Shore star home from a social gathering when an argument broke out. When Ronnie attempted to exit the vehicle, he allegedly got caught in the seatbelt and was dragged down the street as Harley drove away. 

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

At the time, Magro-Ortiz and Harley did not comment on the reported incident or her arrest. Days later, Harley resurfaced on social media with photos of the former couple's daughterAriana Sky

In early June, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to E! News that the two were involved in a physical altercation sparked by the sudden death of her dog. Harley called authorities to report the fight and police later determined through conversations with the reality star and hotel security that she had been the "aggressor."

Though she was considered a suspect and wanted for domestic violence, Ronnie declined to press charges. Harley denied hitting the reality TV star.  

Harley's attorney tells E! News in a statement, "I can confirm that the charges against Jennifer Harley have been dismissed. It is the District Attorney's policy to review each case to determine whether there is sufficient evidence or probably cause to prosecute a case. They have determined that there was insufficient evidence to prove Jennifer committed the crime of Battery Constituting Domestic Violence."

E! News has reached out to Ronnie's camp for comment. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jersey Shore , Arrests , Legal , Crime , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

David Foster, Katharine McPhee

David Foster Proposes to Katharine McPhee! Relive Their Relationship Timeline

Look Back at Taylor Swift's Epic 4th of July Parties

Willow Palin, Sarah Palin, Bachelorette Party

Sarah and Bristol Palin Celebrate Willow's Bachelorette Party in Arizona

Ariana & Pete's Relationship Wouldn't Work for Normal People

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

Celebrity Engagements of 2018

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Halsey and G-Eazy Break Up After 1 Year of Dating

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.