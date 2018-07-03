Kristin Cavallari is Killing the Style Game This Week: Vote for Her Best Look So Far

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 12:56 PM

Kristin Cavallari, Press Day, Very Cavallari

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is making New York City her runway this week and we're not complaining.

Ahead the premiere for her new docu-series Very Cavallari, which airs this Sunday on E!, the reality star took to the streets of NYC to remind us that she's not a one trick pony.

In fact, in addition to being a reality star queen, Cavallari is a mother of three, wife to Jay Cutler, cookbook author, fashion designer and a total boss at her first flagship store for Uncommon James in Nashville, Tennessee.

No matter what career cap she's wearing for the day, the former Laguna Beach star is always dressed to impress. Don't believe us, just look at the three outfits she's already worn this week! 

Photos

Kristin Cavallari's Best Looks

Kristin Cavallari, Poll

SplashNews.com; Raymond Hall/GC Images; MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On Monday, she kicked off her NYC visit—and press tour for Very Cavallari—by donning a pair of black, ripped skinny jeans, black high heels and a white blazer. Her look was boardroom meets the catwalk and we can't get enough of it.

On Tuesday, the former star of The Hills rocked a plaid skirt and matching blazer for the girl-boss suit of our dreams. It's both chic and fashionable and definitely shows that the 31-year-old star means business.

Before signing off for the day, Cavallari showed off a little leg in another sexy ensemble in New York and we're not worthy of all these hot looks in just two days!

Her second outfit today was a LBD with a twist AKA the grey stripe going down the front of the frock. Of course she paired it with her trusty black heels that we officially want to add into our wardrobe as soon as possible.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

Vote for your favorite look from the blonde beauty this week below, and maybe take notes of which pieces you want to steal for your closet while you're at it!

Don't forget to catch all of Cavallari's best fashion moments, an inside look at her daily life and all the drama that comes with running your own store when Very Cavallari premieres this Sunday at 10 p.m. on E!.

(E! is part of the NBC Universal family)

Kristin Cavallari NYC Style Poll
Which of Kristin Cavallari's New York City ensembles is your favorite?
31.0%
40.8%
28.2%

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., only on E!

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., only on E!

