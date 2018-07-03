Priyanka Chopra Is Making Us Rethink Moisturizer

Is your summer skin making you look oily?

During the warmer months, everyone trades in their matte beauty looks from fall for glowing skin. So, of course, you dial up the hydration, applying moisturizer or oil to your face. Once you apply your skin makeup, if you look too shiny, setting powder is the answer.

While these are popular steps, too much moisturizer and setting powder in your makeup routine could be keeping your skin from living its best life in the summer heat.

"Moisturizer is important, but you don't put it everywhere," celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff shared during a behind-the-scenes look into Priyanka Chopra's life with Harper's Bazaar. "You don't want a shiny center, so moisturizer on the perimeter of the face. Hydration in the areas where you want the glowiness."