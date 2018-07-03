Priyanka Chopra Is Making Us Rethink Moisturizer

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 12:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is your summer skin making you look oily?

During the warmer months, everyone trades in their matte beauty looks from fall for glowing skin. So, of course, you dial up the hydration, applying moisturizer or oil to your face. Once you apply your skin makeup, if you look too shiny, setting powder is the answer.

While these are popular steps, too much moisturizer and setting powder in your makeup routine could be keeping your skin from living its best life in the summer heat.

"Moisturizer is important, but you don't put it everywhere," celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff shared during a behind-the-scenes look into Priyanka Chopra's life with Harper's Bazaar. "You don't want a shiny center, so moisturizer on the perimeter of the face. Hydration in the areas where you want the glowiness."

Photos

Summer Skin Makeup That Celebs Swear By

Once the beauty expert applied the Augustinus Bader The Cream, she added a matte primer to the Quantico star's T-zone.

"Then, mattification in the center, where you're going to want to be more matte, but you don't want to use a lot of powder, because powder is so aging," she continued.

After completing these steps, you can move on to foundation, concealer, highlighter and bronzer, per usual.

"On an everyday basis, I don't like too much makeup on my face, especially on my skin," Priyanka added.

On days when you don't have a makeup artist at hand (a.k.a. every day for us) and you want skip skin makeup all together, the actress gave some solid advice:

"It's important to keep your skin clean, washed, moisturized—like really moisturized. All you need is a little bit of powder on your T."

Cheers to your summer glow!

RELATED ARTICLE: Jada Pinkett-Smith Uses This $4 Cleanser to Clear Blackheads

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Style Collective , Top Stories , Beauty , Life/Style , Apple News , Doing It Wrong
Latest News
Hilary Duff

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Joan Smalls, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Joan Smalls' Go-Anywhere Cami Top Is on Sale!

David Foster, Katherine McPhee

Katharine McPhee Defends Her Engagement to David Foster With Sassy Clapback

Ashley Greene Marries Paul Khoury

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott and More Lip-Locking Celeb Couples

Ashley Greene, Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene Is Married! Twilight Star Says "I Do" to Paul Khoury

Dan Reynolds, Instagram

Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds' ''Life-Changing'' Diet and Workout Journey Revealed

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.