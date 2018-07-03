Christina Aguilera Explains Why It Was "Important" to Leave The Voice

  • By
    &

by Nina Einsidler | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 3:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christina Aguilera, The Voice

Trae Patton/NBC

Christina Aguilerareveals why she actually left The Voice

Aguilera took a break from creating music, but is back and better than ever with her new album Liberation. She spoke with the Los Angeles Times about her hiatus, new music, her upcoming tour, and The Voice. 

The singer was a coach on six seasons of The Voice between 2011 and 2016 and became a fan favorite. The pop star revealed in the candid interview that she felt "disconnected for a while and I wasn't in the right head space either being in an environment that was just not good for me."

Photos

Christina Aguilera's Best Looks

Aguilera states that at first, "the blind audition thing was very intriguing to me because it provided an opportunity for anybody to get on stage and be discovered, regardless of their look." The singer also added in her opinion about what the work environment was like on set, " I also saw blatant things that I didn't think were okay and that I'm sure no one would want to put up with in a work environment. It was important for me to step away."

The 37 year-old talks about going on her first tour in a decade and what the fans should be expecting. Aguilera mentions that "the idea of the tour has actually scared me."

She reveals that there will be less pressure this time around stating, "with this more intimate tour, it's kind of lessening the pressure. I'm dipping my toe back in the water and also giving my fans a real chance to see me after they haven't in so long."

As for her plans for her kids, the singer plans on bringing her daughter Summer along on tour because she is so little.

Aguilera's Liberation tour starts this September.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Christina Aguilera , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Beyonce, On The Run II tour

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ian Gomez, Nia Vardalos

Nia Vardalos Files for Divorce From Ian Gomez After 23 Years of Marriage

Kendall, Khloe & More Celebs Ready for the 4th of July

"Jersey Shore" Parenting Playbook: Snooki, JWoww & More

A-List Actresses Celebrating Their Newfound Independence

Butterbeer Ice Cream, Universal Studios Orlando, Harry Potter

Harry Potter Fans Rejoice! Butterbeer Ice Cream Is Now Available at Universal Studios

ESC: Miranda Lambert

Why Miranda Lambert Refused to Discuss Gwen Stefani Publicly for So Long

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.