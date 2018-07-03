Bachelor Alums Peyton and Chris Lambton Expecting Baby No. 2

Bachelor Nation is about to get a little bit bigger.

Chris Lambton and his wife Peyton Lambton are expecting their second child.

Peyton, who competed for Andy Baldwin's heart on season 10 of The Bachelor, announced the news via Instagram.

"Our team is expanding and we couldn't be more excited!!" the soon-to-be mother of two wrote alongside a photo of her and her hubby smiling with daughter Lyla James. "Lyla James is ready for her promotion to big sister."

The proud papa also reposted the announcement with an excited "Woooohooooooo."

In her corresponding blog post, Peyton described the pregnancy as a "complete surprise."

"Lyla James was an IVF baby and we went through so much to bring her into this world," she wrote. "I just assumed that was how we would create all of our babies.....boy was I wrong!"

The reality star explained the couple "tried for years to get pregnant the old fashioned way and it didn't work."

"How in the world is it happening now?" she continued. "I had a plan. I was going to enjoy the summer with Lyla James and then start the madness in the fall. God and the universe had other plans for us and we couldn't be more excited!! I feel a bit of empowerment that my body was able to do its job. I'm happy that IVF exists and I am also happy to have a different experience this time around."