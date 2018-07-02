Distance makes the heart grow fonder... especially in the case of Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola.

A source tells E! News the model and NFL star officially a couple once again, three months after Olivia confirmed they had gone their separate ways.

"Olivia and Danny are exclusively back together and are in a great place since splitting," our insider reveals. "They really needed space and to figure things out, but their paths led them to reconnect again and they're really happy."

Just days ago, the former Miss Universe and Miami Dolphins quarterback reignited romance rumors after popping up in Ibiza together. The source says Danny joined Olivia overseas for a "work commitment" and the pair was "inseparable" throughout the getaway.