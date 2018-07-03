Drake Can't Seem to Stop Telling Women How to Behave

For a second there, it seemed as though maybe Drake had turned a corner.

In the lead-up to the June 29 release of his fifth studio album, Scorpion, it seemed like he might be backing off one of the more uncomfortable aspects of his superstar rap career—his penchant for chastising women who used to be "good girls." The always sensitive rapper has a long history of extolling the virtues of these so-called good girls, with some of his biggest hits throughout his career centered around an awkward need to police the behavior of the women in his life.

Sometimes, it's been couched within songs that have been praised for their seemingly feminist virtues, as in 2011's "Make Me Proud," which finds the rapper otherwise known as Aubrey Graham celebrating some unnamed woman, but only because she managed to live by his Good Girl ideal. And other times, it's been blatant as hell. 2015's "Hotline Bling" is just one long screed against an ex-girlfriend who had the audacity to move on with her life and wear whatever the hell she pleases—and we were dancing to it like fools long enough to make it his second-best-selling single of all time.