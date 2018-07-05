Inside Lauren Conrad's Super-Private First Year of Motherhood

When Lauren Conrad was pregnant, she had a few decisions to make.

What to name him? How to decorate the nursery? Should she take the world along on her journey, as she had taken the world along on her personal journey when she was a wide-eyed girl from the O.C. living in Hollywood for the first time?

"I'm going to have to figure out how much of motherhood to share on social media," Conrad told Fit Pregnancy last year. "Obviously you want to protect your child in every way you can. At the same time, my brand is based on being accessible and sharing the milestones of my life, and I'm so excited about it all. I'll find a middle ground."

Now, with son Liam James Tell turning 1 year old today, we know what she decided.