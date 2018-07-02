It looks like time has officially run out for Timeless. The NBC drama was canceled after one season only to see that decision reversed a week later was canceled again in June. Producers and fans hoped the time travel series would find a new home and/or receive a wrap up series finale movie, but that doesn't appear to be in the cards for the show starring Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett and Goran Visnjic.

Series co-creator Shawn Ryan broke the news in a series of tweets, detailing the conversation he had with producers Sony Pictures Television. "While Sony will continue to look at any and all options, actor deals have expired and it appears there will be no Season 3 or beyond," he tweeted.