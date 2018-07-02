Timeless Season 3 Isn't Happening and Chances for Finale Movie Are Bleak

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 11:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Timeless

NBC

It looks like time has officially run out for Timeless. The NBC drama was canceled after one season only to see that decision reversed a week later was canceled again in June. Producers and fans hoped the time travel series would find a new home and/or receive a wrap up series finale movie, but that doesn't appear to be in the cards for the show starring Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett and Goran Visnjic.

Series co-creator Shawn Ryan broke the news in a series of tweets, detailing the conversation he had with producers Sony Pictures Television. "While Sony will continue to look at any and all options, actor deals have expired and it appears there will be no Season 3 or beyond," he tweeted.

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2018: The Winners Are...

Regarding the TV movie, Ryan said discussions are still ongoing, but there are "considerable economic obstacles" that stand in the way.

See the tweets below.

"[Eric Kripke, co-creator] me, the cast, writers & crew of #Timeless want to send our immense thanks and gratitude to all the #ClockBlockers who fought so hard for this show," Ryan tweeted. "You made a second season possible and gave us hope for a Season 3. We wish the news was better. We love you all."

Timeless followed a team as they attempted to stop American history from being rewritten through time travel. The two-season show also starred Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit. During its 10-episode second season the series never managed to crack more than 3 million live viewers. However, with DVR playback the show managed to add roughly 2 million viewers to each episode.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Married at First Sight

Here Comes Married At First Sight's Season 7 Trailer: Get Your First Look at the Dallas Couples' Weddings

Tom Ellis, Abigail Spencer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, TV Awards Winner

TV Scoop Awards 2018: The Winners Are...

American Horror Story, Season 8, AHS

American Horror Story Season 8 Cast: Who Is the "Secret Friend"?

Alison Brie Talks Learning to Break-Dance for "GLOW"

Roseanne Barr, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Roseanne Barr Says She's Received a "Really Good Offer to Go Back on TV"

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.