She's just getting started!

Kristin Cavallari is back on your TV screens every week, so get ready. On the premiere episode of Very Cavallari, we met her new emplyees—and maybe frienemies?—for her Nashville retail store Uncommon James.

Not to mention, we also got a better look inside the mom of two's marriage to football star and hot hubby Jay Cutler, who is absolutely hilarious! So after seven years away from reality TV, what has Kristin been up to?

Other than her aforementioned marriage and raising three children, Kristin has also been hard at work on her lifestyle brand Uncommon James, which is launching its flagship store in Nashville. While Kristin may have put her hard partying ways and romantic dalliances behind her, for her new employees, the drama is just beginning to unfold.