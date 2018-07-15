Calling all sports fans: the ESPYS are almost here!

The annual sports award show airs on Wednesday, July 18 on ABC and as all sports fans know it's the biggest award show dedicated to athletes and their amazing performances over the past year.

While there are a lot of great solo athletes that will be honored at the Los Angeles based show, the biggest award might actually be the Best Team title.

This past year in sports has been filled with amazing stories of teams working together to take home the big trophies. Whether it's the Houston Astros who won their first World Series in 2017 or the USA Women's Hockey team who brought home the gold at the 2018 winter Olympics, team sports made a major splash this year.

Before the official winner is crowned this week we want to hear from you on which team really was the best this year. Were you impressed by the hockey teams, or are you a bigger football fan? What about baseball or the world of college basketball?

Vote for the top team below and make sure to watch the 2018 ESPYS on July 18 to see if your favorite group of athletes reign supreme!