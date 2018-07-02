Inside LeBron James' Plan to Take Over Hollywood

As he had in the past, when he declared he was taking his talents to South Beach in 2010 and returning home in 2014, James took the wishes of his brood into account. But this time his boys, still in elementary school when he made his last move, played more of a role.

"The one thing that I've always done is consider my family, understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age," James announced after the Cavaliers' June 8 loss. "They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this, four years ago. I've got a teenage boy, a preteen, and a little girl that wasn't around as well. So sitting down and considering everything…But my family is a huge part of whatever I decide to do in my career, and they will continue to be that."

LeBron, Jr., known as Bronny, is said to have pro basketball ambitions of his own and rumors abound that James plans to enroll him at the Sierra Canyon School, where he can compete for a high school championship—and the attention of college coaches—alongside other NBA offspring: Kenyon Martin's son KJ Martin and Scottie Pippen's boy Scottie Pippen, Jr.

The sunny climes of California also hold much allure for James' high school sweetheart, business owner and interior designer Brinson, who according to one Bleacher Report story, has voiced her desire to live in L.A. full-time.