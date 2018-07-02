You haven't seen the last of Roseanne Barr. Barr, whose iconic sitcom Roseanne returned for one season on ABC before being canceled following the comic's racist tweet aimed at former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, told Rabbi Shmuley Boteach that she's been offered quite a few new gigs since Roseanne was canceled.

"I've already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we'll see," she said on the podcast.

ABC ordered a spinoff of Roseanne currently titled The Conners. The series will follow the TV family Barr helped create—Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman are all returning, reprising their Roseanne roles—but Barr will have no financial or creative ties to the series. That was part of the deal to save the jobs of the cast and crew on the series.