Kandi Burruss Says NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Is in "Great Spirits" After Cancer Diagnosis

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 5:53 AM

Kandi Burruss said NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, is in "great spirits" following his recent cancer diagnosis. 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave the health update on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"Gregg is doing—he's in great spirits," Kandi said, noting that she recently saw the couple in Miami. "But obviously, as a friend, you hate to even see him going through that. So, it kind of like touched me to see that he's in this situation."

The singer then reminded fans to give him the time and space he needs to rest.

"Right now we need to just let him have his moment to relax and recover because he's doing a lot better," she said.

NeNe revealed her husband's cancer diagnosis two weeks ago on Instagram.

"Our New Normal and the fight begins," she wrote alongside a picture of her spouse. She also included the hashtag "F--kCancer."

The reality star then told her Instagram followers "Gregg is doing great" and that "the cancer was removed." She also thanked her fellow co-stars for their support during this time.

The two recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of their second wedding and proved their bond is still strong. On Father's Day, NeNe wrote "I love you more today than ever Gregg."

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

