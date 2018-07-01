Surprise!

The Theory of Everything star Felicity Jones has wed her boyfriend of three years, film director Charles Guard, in a star-studded wedding ceremony at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire in England. The 34-year-old actress' rep confirmed the news to ET.

The Sun reports that A-list pals Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hanks attended.

The duo has been together since 2015 and has been notorious private during their three years together.

The Uninvited film director reportedly popped the question last May, according to Us Weekly.

The Star Wars: Rogue One star was spotted flashing a diamond sparkler on the red carpet in June 2017 but she never confirmed the engagement.