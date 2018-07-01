by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 5:32 PM
Goooooooaaaaaal!
Anna Kournikova got her twins into the spirit of the game earlier to support both of their parents' heritage by dressing the little guys up for the Spain versus Russia match today during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the quadrennial international football tournament contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA
In the two Instagram photos, Anna posted pics of Nicholas and Lucy outfitted in both Russian jerseys and Spanish jerseys—and that's because Anna is Russian, while the kiddos' dad, Latin popstar Enrique Iglesiashails from Spain.
When you can't figure out who to support—pick both!
Lucky for former pro tennis player, Russia won the match in overtime. Today's win sends the team off to the quarter-final of the World Cup—a first for the country since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.
On Dec. 18, 2017, E! News confirmed that the couple welcomed twins. The news came was quite a surprise to fans since Anna managed to keep the pregnancy news secret while expecting.
Of course, Anna's twins aren't the only celeb offspring who are showing their pride during the month-long event, which takes place in Anna's birthplace of Russia.
Check out some other stars and their kids, who can't stop the celebrating with World Cup excitement...
Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram
On June 27, the Brazilian supermodel posted this photo from the Spartak Stadium and wrote, "Vai Brasillllllllllll."
Eva Longoria/Instagram
On June 23, the new mom posted an Instagram photo of her newborn son Santiago in a Mexico jersey. The TV star wrote the caption, "Look who’s ready for #Mexico game! #WorldCup."
Enrique Iglesias/Instagram
On June 15, the proud papa wrote on Instagram, "#worldcup #spain #portugal"
Article continues below
Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
On June 27, Gisele posted a photo of her soccer-playing daughter Vivian Lake and wrote, "A 12ª jogadora já está pronta!!! Vai Brasil!!!"
Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
The Brazilian supermodel posted an Instagram pic, rocking a Brazil jersey and cuddling with her pups. Tom Brady's lady love wrote, "Torcida organizada!! Vai Brasil!!!"
Anna Kournikova/Instagram
On June 14, Anna posted a pic of her son Nicholas with the caption, "#Россия #worldcup2018 #GoRussia."
Article continues below
Shakira/Instagram
Shakira posted photos of her and Gerard Piqué two sons in Colombian jerseys.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?