Anna Kournikova got her twins into the spirit of the game earlier to support both of their parents' heritage by dressing the little guys up for the Spain versus Russia match today during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the quadrennial international football tournament contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA

In the two Instagram photos, Anna posted pics of Nicholas and Lucy outfitted in both Russian jerseys and Spanish jerseys—and that's because Anna is Russian, while the kiddos' dad, Latin popstar Enrique Iglesiashails from Spain.

When you can't figure out who to support—pick both!

Lucky for former pro tennis player, Russia won the match in overtime. Today's win sends the team off to the quarter-final of the World Cup—a first for the country since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.

On Dec. 18, 2017, E! News confirmed that the couple welcomed twins. The news came was quite a surprise to fans since Anna managed to keep the pregnancy news secret while expecting.

Of course, Anna's twins aren't the only celeb offspring who are showing their pride during the month-long event, which takes place in Anna's birthplace of Russia.

