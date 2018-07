Days after being arrested for alleged domestic battery, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend Jen Harley posted images on her Instagram Stories of her doting on the couple's newborn daughter Ariana Sky, who was born in early April.

The posts featured images of the newborn outfitted in a pink ensemble and pink sparkling shoes.

This is the first time Jen has posted images of her daughter since her arrest on Monday, June 25.

E! News confirmed at the time, that Harley was taken into custody at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, according to inmate in-custody records. The 31-year-old new mom's bail was set at $3,000 and a court hearing is scheduled for July 2.